Exercise: ABMS Onramp 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766188" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. David Martinez talks about his role in support of the Advanced Battlefield Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at Homestead Air Reserve Station, Florida, Sep. 2, 2020. ABMS Onramp 2 is possibly the largest Joint Force experiment in history, taking place simultaneously at three major ranges across the United States and the Gulf of Mexico. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)