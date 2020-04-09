Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise: ABMS Onramp 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.1901

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Lt. Col. David Martinez talks about his role in support of the Advanced Battlefield Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at Homestead Air Reserve Station, Florida, Sep. 2, 2020. ABMS Onramp 2 is possibly the largest Joint Force experiment in history, taking place simultaneously at three major ranges across the United States and the Gulf of Mexico. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.1901
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 20:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766188
    VIRIN: 200901-F-OF524-8001
    Filename: DOD_107975433
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE STATION, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise: ABMS Onramp 2, by SSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    jointforce
    abms
    jadc2
    jadc2abms
    battlenetwork
    ambsonramp2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT