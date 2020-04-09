Exercise: ABMS Onramp 2

Lt. Col. David Martinez talks about his role in support of the Advanced Battlefield Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at Homestead Air Reserve Station, Florida, Sep. 2, 2020. ABMS Onramp 2 is possibly the largest Joint Force experiment in history, taking place simultaneously at three major ranges across the United States and the Gulf of Mexico. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE STATION, FL, US
