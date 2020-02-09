Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Must Shift Towards a New Way of War

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Kasberg  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Service members from the Department of Defense work together to respond to high threat scenarios in support of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 3, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 20:16
