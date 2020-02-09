Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, visited with Soldiers and conducted a walkthrough of on-post housing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020. McCarthy’s visit was one of a series of trips to Army installations across the country to observe the progress of new construction and renovations as part of the Army’s commitment to Soldiers and their Families quality of life.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 16:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766178
|VIRIN:
|200902-A-GB659-405
|Filename:
|DOD_107975335
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|SPRING LAKE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Army makes a house call on Fort Bragg, by SGT Adam Manternach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT