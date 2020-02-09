Secretary of the Army makes a house call on Fort Bragg

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, visited with Soldiers and conducted a walkthrough of on-post housing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020. McCarthy’s visit was one of a series of trips to Army installations across the country to observe the progress of new construction and renovations as part of the Army’s commitment to Soldiers and their Families quality of life.