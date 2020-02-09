Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army makes a house call on Fort Bragg

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Adam Manternach 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, visited with Soldiers and conducted a walkthrough of on-post housing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020. McCarthy’s visit was one of a series of trips to Army installations across the country to observe the progress of new construction and renovations as part of the Army’s commitment to Soldiers and their Families quality of life.

