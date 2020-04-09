BTF Europe-Ukraine Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A formation of three B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, depart RAF Fairford, England, to take part in a Bomber Task Force Europe mission over Ukraine on Sep. 4, 2020. The B-52Hs are escorted by Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29s and Su-27s. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners.

(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)