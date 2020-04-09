A formation of three B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, depart RAF Fairford, England, to take part in a Bomber Task Force Europe mission over Ukraine on Sep. 4, 2020. The B-52Hs are escorted by Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29s and Su-27s. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners.
(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766173
|VIRIN:
|200904-F-JR513-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107975272
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BTF Europe-Ukraine Mission, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS
