    SMDC_FOOTBALL AROUND THE WORLD_REVISED

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command personnel throw a football around the world. SMDC has almost 3,000 personnel working in 23 locations and 11 time zones.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766148
    VIRIN: 200904-A-ZT466-245
    Filename: DOD_107974907
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMDC_FOOTBALL AROUND THE WORLD_REVISED, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    football
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC

