    514th Ground Ambulance Handles COVID-19 Screening Sit

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    The 514th Ground Ambulance Company is working at the COVID-19 testing site at Madigan Army Medical Center here at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Second Lt. Carissa Cobb describes the #Soldiers mission.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766145
    VIRIN: 200824-A-ZK934-001
    Filename: DOD_107974892
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

