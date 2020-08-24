514th Ground Ambulance Handles COVID-19 Screening Sit

The 514th Ground Ambulance Company is working at the COVID-19 testing site at Madigan Army Medical Center here at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Second Lt. Carissa Cobb describes the #Soldiers mission.
#WeAre593rd #RestAssured #EverySoldierCounts #WarriorsWanted #ArmyProfession #ArmyValues
62ND MEDICAL BRIGADE | I Corps | U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) | U.S. Army Pacific | US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) | GoArmy | Go Army Seattle | Army Medicine
|08.24.2020
|09.04.2020 13:06
|Package
|766145
|200824-A-ZK934-001
|DOD_107974892
|00:00:49
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
