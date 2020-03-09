Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top Gun Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, compete in Top Gun Challenge at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 3, 2020. The competition focuses on proficiency to improve combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica McCrickard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766141
    VIRIN: 200903-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974726
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Gun Challenge, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #2dMARDIV #2dLAR #TopGunChallenge #Competition #Proficiency #Motivation #Training #CampLejuene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT