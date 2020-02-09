Louisiana Hurricane Laura aftermath footage in Lake Charles and Cameron, Louisiana, miscellaneous damage, supplies being distributed to survivors, FEMA Disaster Assistance team handing out flyers Sept. 2, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766139
|VIRIN:
|200902-O-AB413-250
|Filename:
|DOD_107974684
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Louisiana Hurricane Laura Aftermath, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
