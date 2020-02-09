Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana Hurricane Laura Aftermath

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Louisiana Hurricane Laura aftermath footage in Lake Charles and Cameron, Louisiana, miscellaneous damage, supplies being distributed to survivors, FEMA Disaster Assistance team handing out flyers Sept. 2, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766139
    VIRIN: 200902-O-AB413-250
    Filename: DOD_107974684
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana Hurricane Laura Aftermath, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    FEMA
    Hurricane Laura

