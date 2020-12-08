Helicopter and Engineering B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





B-roll from a helicopter flight and some engineers on a project at Green River, Wyo., Aug. 12, 2020. Leadership flew out to the project to greet civilians and soldiers involved with the Innovative Readiness Training project to improve the airstrip at the Intergalactic Spaceport.