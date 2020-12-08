Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter and Engineering B-roll

    GREEN RIVER, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    B-roll from a helicopter flight and some engineers on a project at Green River, Wyo., Aug. 12, 2020. Leadership flew out to the project to greet civilians and soldiers involved with the Innovative Readiness Training project to improve the airstrip at the Intergalactic Spaceport.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766135
    VIRIN: 200812-Z-GK683-237
    Filename: DOD_107974625
    Length: 00:10:59
    Location: GREEN RIVER, WY, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter and Engineering B-roll, by CPL Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    engineers
    civilian
    dod
    IRT
    Wyoming
    helicopter
    defense
    Innovative Readiness Training
    pilots
    Army National Guard
    UH-60
    airstrip
    Green River
    knowyourmil
    Intergalactic Spaceport

