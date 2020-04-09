Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Safety Brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAEUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A short video giving some tips on how to stay safe during the long weekend.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766133
    VIRIN: 200904-M-BK403-861
    Filename: DOD_107974598
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BAEUFORT, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Safety Brief, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Safety
    Parris Island
    Holiday
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT