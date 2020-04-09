Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Sep. 3, 2020 - Racial Inequality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Timothy Sandland and Master Sgt. Kerri Spero

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102 IW HRA, Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner hosts a roundtable conversation with Colonel Melinda Sutton, wing Flight Surgeon; Major Erik Anker, 102 IW Director of Equal Opportunity; and Chief Master Sgt. Wing Ng, former HRA for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In this episode the panel discusses having difficult conversations about racial inequality.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 10:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766132
    VIRIN: 200904-Z-WQ490-871
    Filename: DOD_107974565
    Length: 00:57:29
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Sep. 3, 2020 - Racial Inequality, by Timothy Sandland and MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cape cod
    massachusetts
    ang
    otis air national guard base
    usaf
    102iw
    nation's first
    human resource advisor
    hra
    difficult conversations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT