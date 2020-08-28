Marine Corps Band: LCpl. Molohon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lance Cpl. Claire Molohon, a student at the Naval School of Music, describes her time as a student at Naval School of Music and why she decided to join the Marine Corps Band, August 20, 2020 at the Naval School of Music in Virginia beach, VA. (Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Niles Lee)