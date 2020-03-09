Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO Aviation virtual Town Hall - September 3, 2020

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Michelle Miller 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    BG Rob Barrie, Program Executive Officer, and Pat Mason, deputy PEO, hold a virtual Town Hall on the PEO Aviation Facebook page September 3, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 09:16
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:34:31
    Location: US
    TAGS

    Facebook
    Virtual Town Hall
    PEO Aviation

