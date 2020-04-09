Staff Sgt. Michael Hernandez, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the respiratory department at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses his job and how its changed because of COVID.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 06:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766118
|VIRIN:
|200904-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974376
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|RIDGELY, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On The Frontlines Against COVID: Respiratory Therapist, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT