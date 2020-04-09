Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On The Frontlines Against COVID: Respiratory Therapist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Staff Sgt. Michael Hernandez, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the respiratory department at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses his job and how its changed because of COVID.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 06:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766118
    VIRIN: 200904-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_107974376
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: RIDGELY, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On The Frontlines Against COVID: Respiratory Therapist, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pulmonary
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    respiratory
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT