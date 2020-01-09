Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from RAF Fairford, England on Sept. 1, 2020 at RAF Fairford. The B-52 is one of many bombers stationed at RAF Fairford in support of the Bomber Task Force in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 04:01
    Category:
    Video ID: 766114
    VIRIN: 200901-F-GB336-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974348
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe, by A1C Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

