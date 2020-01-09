A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from RAF Fairford, England on Sept. 1, 2020 at RAF Fairford. The B-52 is one of many bombers stationed at RAF Fairford in support of the Bomber Task Force in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 04:01
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766114
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-GB336-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974348
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|GB
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe, by A1C Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
