Three B-52H Stratofortresses take off in close sucession during mission "Baltic Leg" from RAF Fairford, England on Aug. 31, 2020. The bombers were part of a NATO exercise to integrate with other aircrafts to include tankers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 03:58
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766113
|VIRIN:
|200831-F-GB336-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974336
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Baltic Leg Take Off, by A1C Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
