Baltic Leg Take Off

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766113" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Three B-52H Stratofortresses take off in close sucession during mission "Baltic Leg" from RAF Fairford, England on Aug. 31, 2020. The bombers were part of a NATO exercise to integrate with other aircrafts to include tankers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)