    Labor Day Safety Brief

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David White, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Sergeant Major, conducts a safety brief to Marines and Sailors prior to the Labor Day liberty period at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif. The brief was conducted to remind Marines about drinking responsibly, having a plan and watching out for your fellow Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 02:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766109
    VIRIN: 200903-M-OY155-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974300
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    USMC
    Labor Day
    Sergeant Major
    I MEF
    Marines
    Liberty
    I Marine Expeditionary Group
    Drink Responsibly
    Liberty Brief
    I MIG
    I MEF Information Group

