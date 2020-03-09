Labor Day Safety Brief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David White, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Sergeant Major, conducts a safety brief to Marines and Sailors prior to the Labor Day liberty period at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif. The brief was conducted to remind Marines about drinking responsibly, having a plan and watching out for your fellow Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)