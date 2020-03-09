U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David White, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Sergeant Major, conducts a safety brief to Marines and Sailors prior to the Labor Day liberty period at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif. The brief was conducted to remind Marines about drinking responsibly, having a plan and watching out for your fellow Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 02:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766109
|VIRIN:
|200903-M-OY155-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974300
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Labor Day Safety Brief, by Cpl Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT