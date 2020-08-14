The 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron conducted a field training exercise at the King Range National Conservation Area in northern California, Aug. 10-14, 2020, to provide critical survival training in heavily vegetated mountain terrain and along the coastline. Nearly 20 members of the squadron participated in the week-long exercise where they learned how to build a fire, shelter building, sustenance gathering, land navigation, and rescue signaling. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 01:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766104
|VIRIN:
|200810-F-XH170-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974264
|Length:
|00:11:46
|Location:
|SHELTER COVE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 571st MSAS conducts FTX B-roll, by TSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT