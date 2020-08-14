Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    571st MSAS conducts FTX B-roll

    SHELTER COVE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    The 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron conducted a field training exercise at the King Range National Conservation Area in northern California, Aug. 10-14, 2020, to provide critical survival training in heavily vegetated mountain terrain and along the coastline. Nearly 20 members of the squadron participated in the week-long exercise where they learned how to build a fire, shelter building, sustenance gathering, land navigation, and rescue signaling. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 01:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766104
    VIRIN: 200810-F-XH170-2001
    Filename: DOD_107974264
    Length: 00:11:46
    Location: SHELTER COVE, CA, US 
    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    field training exercise
    FTX
    USCG
    rescue
    SERE
    survival training
    Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape

