NORFOLK (Sept. 1, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kery Ferrell, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, conducts a virtual tour of Main Medical aboard the ship. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 23:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|766103
|VIRIN:
|200901-N-OH637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974254
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, The House of Wolverine, S2E3, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
