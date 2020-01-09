Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The House of Wolverine, S2E3

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NORFOLK (Sept. 1, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kery Ferrell, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, conducts a virtual tour of Main Medical aboard the ship. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    This work, The House of Wolverine, S2E3, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

