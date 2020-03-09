During this month and every month throughout the year, take the time to educate yourselves on the ways you can identify those who are at risk for suicide and then get involved. Every life is a precious gift and every Airman is a valuable contributor. We must connect to protect... your Wingmen are depending on you.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 22:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
