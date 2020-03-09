Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    During this month and every month throughout the year, take the time to educate yourselves on the ways you can identify those who are at risk for suicide and then get involved. Every life is a precious gift and every Airman is a valuable contributor. We must connect to protect... your Wingmen are depending on you.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 22:42
    Category: PSA
    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Mental Health
    Strength
    Suicide
    Altus
    Resilience
    Altus Air Force Base
    Altus AFB
    Suicide Awareness
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    #BeThere
    #ConnectToProtect

