video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766101" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During this month and every month throughout the year, take the time to educate yourselves on the ways you can identify those who are at risk for suicide and then get involved. Every life is a precious gift and every Airman is a valuable contributor. We must connect to protect... your Wingmen are depending on you.