    Edwards medics conduct TCCC training

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 412th Medical Group hosted a two-day Tactical Combat Casualty Care training session for some of its medical staff as well as the Edwards Fire and Emergency Services first-responders at Edwards Air Force Base, Aug. 28. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    TAGS

    First Aid
    combat medics
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    Edwards Air Force Base
    EMS
    412th Test Wing
    412th Medical Group

