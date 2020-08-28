The 412th Medical Group hosted a two-day Tactical Combat Casualty Care training session for some of its medical staff as well as the Edwards Fire and Emergency Services first-responders at Edwards Air Force Base, Aug. 28. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 20:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766094
|VIRIN:
|200828-F-HC101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974154
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Edwards medics conduct TCCC training, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
