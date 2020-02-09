SERE specialists connect with Ospreys, conduct rescue hoist operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew members assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron conduct rescue hoist operations with a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron in a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020. Hoist operations allow Air Force Special Operations Command tiltrotor aircraft members an opportunity to conduct simulated scenarios in a controlled, safe manner to better prepare aircrews for real-world combat operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bridget Donovan)