    419th Medical Squadron submits idea for Air Force Spark Tank 2021

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by B Magana 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Samuel Hendricks, a reservist in the 419th Medical Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, submits his innovative idea for Air Force Spark Tank 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Medical Squadron submits idea for Air Force Spark Tank 2021, by B Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Innovation
    Medical Squadron
    Spark Tank

