Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Military Health System Celebrates Labor Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Kevin Ryan 

    Military Health System

    Labor Day pays tribute to the American workforce. This year, we pay tribute to the Military Health System Workforce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766062
    VIRIN: 200524-A-AB123-022
    Filename: DOD_107973808
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Military Health System Celebrates Labor Day, by Kevin Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    labor day
    military health system
    military
    mhs
    defense health agency
    dha
    american work force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT