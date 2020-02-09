2-17 Field Artillery conduct wildland firefighting training

Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, attached to the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, conduct training, led by the National Interagency Fire Center, at Valley View Conservation Camp, California Sept. 2, 2020. Soldiers learned how to create a grid to check for residual heat, dig firelines to prevent wildland fire spread, how to conduct controlled burns, use chainsaws, water pumps and hoses. The 14th BEB is deployed to California, at the request of NIFC, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they will work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Andrew Cochran and Spc. Michael Ybarra)
