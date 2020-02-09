Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, attached to the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, conduct training, led by the National Interagency Fire Center, at Valley View Conservation Camp, California Sept. 2, 2020. Soldiers learned how to create a grid to check for residual heat, dig fire lines to prevent wildfires from spread, and how to create controlled fires and use chainsaws, water pumps and hoses. The 14th BEB is deployed to California, at the request of NIFC, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they will work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Andrew Cochran and Spc. Michael Ybarra)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766061
    VIRIN: 200902-A-JW296-001
    Filename: DOD_107973807
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-17 Field Artillery conduct wildfire training, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    California
    Bravo Battery
    17th Field Artillery Regiment
    JFLCC
    14th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    MilitaryResponse
    Wildlandfires
    CaliforniaFire
    FireYear2020
    JFLCCresponds
    MilitarySupport
    Valley View Conservation Camp

