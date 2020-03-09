Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th BEB leave for remote spike camps at August Complex wildland fire

    STONYFORD, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion convoy out from Stonyford, California to remote spike camps where they will combat the August Complex wildfire Sept. 3, 2020. The 14th BEB is deployed to Northern California, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they will work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766059
    VIRIN: 200903-A-JW296-001
    Filename: DOD_107973800
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: STONYFORD, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th BEB leave for remote spike camps at August Complex wildland fire, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JFLCC
    14th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    MilitaryResponse
    Wildlandfires
    CaliforniaFire
    FireYear2020
    JFLCCresponds
    MilitarySupport

