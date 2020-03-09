Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAWC Dr. Allison Abbe, Prof. of Organizational Studies

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Robert Martin 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Dr. Abbe talks about the organizational management disciplines, sharing insights for Army War College Students preparation for their future assignments in large complex originations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 16:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766058
    VIRIN: 200903-D-AM898-691
    Filename: DOD_107973798
    Length: 00:14:51
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAWC Dr. Allison Abbe, Prof. of Organizational Studies, by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usawc army war college Prof. Allison Abbe
    faculty prespectives

