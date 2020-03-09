Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections, a White House Roundtable Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency       

    Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections is a roundtable discussion focusing on recovery-friendly workplaces and employees in recovery. This is part of the White House's celebration of National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 17:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766056
    Filename: DOD_107973795
    Length: 01:25:06
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections, a White House Roundtable Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    White House
    National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT