Ohio National Guard Capt. Derek Dunnigan, Ohio National Guard, Director of Physical Health, talks about COVID-19 spread prevention in this "GUARD your Wellness" message.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 15:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766048
|VIRIN:
|200827-A-WA652-618
|Filename:
|DOD_107973666
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Director of Physical Health on COVID-19 spread prevention, by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
