Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Director of Physical Health on COVID-19 spread prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Ohio National Guard Capt. Derek Dunnigan, Ohio National Guard, Director of Physical Health, talks about COVID-19 spread prevention in this "GUARD your Wellness" message.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766048
    VIRIN: 200827-A-WA652-618
    Filename: DOD_107973666
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of Physical Health on COVID-19 spread prevention, by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    hand washing
    COVID19
    InThisTogetherOhio
    OhioansServingOhioans
    Director of Physical Health
    mask wear
    Guard Your Welness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT