    173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers from the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion conducting breaching training at the Live Fire Exercise Breach Facility at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766040
    VIRIN: 200707-A-CX732-1003
    Filename: DOD_107973480
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    This work, 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion Training, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Fort McCoy MVI

