    Marine Corps Systems Command – September Town Hall

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO , VA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Nathan Sheppard 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Due to COVID-19 the September Town Hall is being held remotely. Please watch for updates on Naval Alignment, COVID-19 protocols, new senior leadership introductions, and information on the cancellation of the Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Systems Command – September Town Hall, by Nathan Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

