Due to COVID-19 the September Town Hall is being held remotely. Please watch for updates on Naval Alignment, COVID-19 protocols, new senior leadership introductions, and information on the cancellation of the Marine Corps Birthday Ball.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 14:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766036
|Filename:
|DOD_107973428
|Length:
|00:33:28
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO , VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Systems Command – September Town Hall, by Nathan Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT