GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 4, 2020) A video featuring William Ramsey, Naval Station Great Lakes' emergency management officer, as he discusses tips for preparing a disaster. September is recognized as National Preparedness Month Navy-wide. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766033
|VIRIN:
|200903-N-GY005-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107973409
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Preparedness Month: Make a Plan, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
