Fort Meade MEDDAC COMMANDER’S CALL, 4 September 2020

Fort Meade MEDDAC Commander, Army Col. Tracy Michael hosts a Commander’s Call to communicate with FGGM MEDDAC employees about current operations at KACC/MEDDAC. This will be Col. Michael’s first Commander’s Call as the MEDDAC Commander.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 15:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766032
|Filename:
|DOD_107973408
|Length:
|01:29:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
