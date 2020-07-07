Soldiers from the 1-128th Infantry conducting weapons qualification training on Range 31 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766030
|VIRIN:
|200707-A-CX732-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107973323
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-128th Infantry Weapons Qual., by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT