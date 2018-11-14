Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-127th M9 qualification

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2018

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Members of the 2-127th Infantry conduct M9 qualification on Range 01 at Fort McCoy Wisconsin.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2018
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Fort McCoy
    M9 qualification
    Fort McCoy MVI
    1-127th Infantry

