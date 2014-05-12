Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACAPS - The U.S. Army as a Military Profession

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2014

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    The U.S. Army as a Military Profession

    Senior Army Civilian Army Profession Symposium (SACAPS)
    Presented by the Secretary of the Army
    National Defense University (NDU), Washington D.C.
    20 Nov 2014

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2014
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:21
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 01:06:43
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    TAGS

    CAPE
    Army
    NDU
    Army Profession
    Military Profession
    SACAPS
    Dr. Don Snider

