Senior Leaders on Homeland Defense

U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck takes command of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and provides remarks on the significance of the commands' missions, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020. Other senior leaders providing remarks during the ceremony include U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, Harjit Singh Sajjan, Canadian Minister of National Defence, U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. J. H. Vance, Canadian Armed Forces Chief of the Defence Staff.