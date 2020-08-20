Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Leaders on Homeland Defense

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes 

    U.S. Northern Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck takes command of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and provides remarks on the significance of the commands' missions, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020. Other senior leaders providing remarks during the ceremony include U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, Harjit Singh Sajjan, Canadian Minister of National Defence, U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. J. H. Vance, Canadian Armed Forces Chief of the Defence Staff.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766010
    VIRIN: 200820-F-RP963-0001
    Filename: DOD_107973202
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Leaders on Homeland Defense, by TSgt Tommy Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    SECDEF

