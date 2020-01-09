Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for Success: A Conversation with the DoD Military-Civilian Transition Office on TAP

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Katherine Berland 

    DoD Transition Assistance Program

    Mike Miller, Director of Private and Public Engagement for the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center speaks with Melinda Manyx, Curriculum Program Manager for the Military-Civilian Transition Office, about the Congressionally mandated Transition Assistance Program.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 11:26
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Military Transition
    Transition Services
    SFL-TAP
    MCTO
    Military-to-Civilian Transition

