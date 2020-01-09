Mike Miller, Director of Private and Public Engagement for the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center speaks with Melinda Manyx, Curriculum Program Manager for the Military-Civilian Transition Office, about the Congressionally mandated Transition Assistance Program.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 11:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|765978
|VIRIN:
|200109-D-LJ212-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107973022
|Length:
|00:09:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ready for Success: A Conversation with the DoD Military-Civilian Transition Office on TAP, by Katherine Berland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT