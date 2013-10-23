Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stand Strong

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2013

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    Every member of the Army Profession regardless of rank or position must Stand Strong. We focus on our Army Ethic and our values in all aspects of our lives. Will you live up to the promises when you took your oath and when you recite the Army Values?

    Date Taken: 10.23.2013
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 13:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765973
    VIRIN: 131023-A-JU563-868
    Filename: DOD_107972989
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stand Strong, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    CAPE
    SMA
    Army
    Army Profession
    Annual Meeting
    2013
    Exposition
    Sergeant Major (Military Rank)

