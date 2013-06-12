Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turning Point Part 2

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2013

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    "My first assignment was as a platoon leader. It was a very difficult time for me in my young career. (I) was faced with a lot of challenges that I didn't think I'd be faced with at that particular time. My Battalion Commander called me into his office one day and offered me a new job and I asked him if I had a choice. He said no I don't, so I was assigned as the Battalion Signal Officer."

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turning Point Part 2, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

