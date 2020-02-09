Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPG Labor Day Command Message

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Our Command Team at Dugway Proving Ground celebrates and recognizes the workforce for their hard work and dedication that makes the DPG mission successful.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765950
    VIRIN: 200902-A-KK556-001
    Filename: DOD_107972937
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPG Labor Day Command Message, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DugwayProvingGround

