Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, discusses resilience and emphasizes the importance of showing dignity, respect and love at all times - especially now - for our Wingmen.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 09:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|765907
|VIRIN:
|200721-F-KG012-073
|Filename:
|DOD_107972715
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grand Slam Short: Love, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT