    Triangle K Outro for 379 Air Expeditionary Wing

    QATAR

    09.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Graphic Outro/Intro for 379 Air Expeditionary Wing "Grand Slam Wing" that represents it's WWII Bombardment Group heritage.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 08:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 765892
    VIRIN: 200903-F-VH373-476
    Filename: DOD_107972635
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triangle K Outro for 379 Air Expeditionary Wing, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    379 AEW
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    379 EMXS

