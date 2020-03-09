Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Garrison Ansbach Community Leadership Information Forum

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    09.03.2020

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Garrison Ansbach Community Leadership Information Forum was held Sept.
    3 at Sadowski Theater on Bismarck Kaserne. Col. Karen E. Hobart and Command
    Sgt. Maj. Eric S. Bohannon updated the community on upcoming events and new
    policies. Lynn Daniels, Director of Public Works discussed housing and
    recycling policies.

