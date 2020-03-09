U.S. Garrison Ansbach Community Leadership Information Forum was held Sept.
3 at Sadowski Theater on Bismarck Kaserne. Col. Karen E. Hobart and Command
Sgt. Maj. Eric S. Bohannon updated the community on upcoming events and new
policies. Lynn Daniels, Director of Public Works discussed housing and
recycling policies.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765891
|VIRIN:
|200903-A-WP262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107972634
|Length:
|00:57:18
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Garrison Ansbach Community Leadership Information Forum, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT