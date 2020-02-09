Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy's End of WWII - 75th Anniversary Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite's message to the Navy and Marine Corps on the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 06:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765877
    VIRIN: 200902-N-NO101-0001
    Filename: DOD_107972537
    Length: 00:15:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    SECNAV
    WWII
    75th Anniversary

