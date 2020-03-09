39th ABW conducts Agile Combat Employment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 39th Air Base Wing conducted the Agile Combat Employment exercise. Airmen from different career fields including security forces, logistics, and operations support came together to teach and learn each other's mission. The exercise focused on validating new ways to deploy and maneuver assets during potential short or no-notice crises or conflict while operating from locations with varying levels of capacity and support.