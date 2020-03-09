The 39th Air Base Wing conducted the Agile Combat Employment exercise. Airmen from different career fields including security forces, logistics, and operations support came together to teach and learn each other's mission. The exercise focused on validating new ways to deploy and maneuver assets during potential short or no-notice crises or conflict while operating from locations with varying levels of capacity and support.
|09.03.2020
|09.03.2020 05:26
|Package
|765876
|200903-F-EZ689-912
|DOD_107972523
|00:01:04
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, 39th ABW conducts Agile Combat Employment, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
