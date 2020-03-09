Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    39th ABW conducts Agile Combat Employment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 39th Air Base Wing conducted the Agile Combat Employment exercise. Airmen from different career fields including security forces, logistics, and operations support came together to teach and learn each other's mission. The exercise focused on validating new ways to deploy and maneuver assets during potential short or no-notice crises or conflict while operating from locations with varying levels of capacity and support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765876
    VIRIN: 200903-F-EZ689-912
    Filename: DOD_107972523
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW conducts Agile Combat Employment, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT