200902-N-AL707-1001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 2, 2020) USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives in San Diego after conducting a homeport change from Bremerton, Wash. Vinson recently completed a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability (DPIA) and successful sea trials to test the recently upgraded ship's systems. The DPIA included a system retrofit to accommodate Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities to support F-35C Lightning II Joint Fighter squadrons. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bronson Bigbie/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 23:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765856
|VIRIN:
|200902-N-AL707-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107972314
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
