    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bigbie 

    USS Carl Vinson

    200902-N-AL707-1001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 2, 2020) USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives in San Diego after conducting a homeport change from Bremerton, Wash. Vinson recently completed a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability (DPIA) and successful sea trials to test the recently upgraded ship's systems. The DPIA included a system retrofit to accommodate Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities to support F-35C Lightning II Joint Fighter squadrons. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bronson Bigbie/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765856
    VIRIN: 200902-N-AL707-1001
    Filename: DOD_107972314
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in San Diego, by PO2 John Bigbie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailors

