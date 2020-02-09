video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Corey Flynn, senior medic and 1st. Lt. Bivor Shrestha, an aeromedical physician assistant assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, explain the COVID-19 mitigation measures for the Soldier's inter-island travel from Wheeler Army Airfield to Pohakuloa Training Area, Island of Hawaii, for aerial gunnery training during the month of August. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)