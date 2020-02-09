Sgt. Corey Flynn, senior medic and 1st. Lt. Bivor Shrestha, an aeromedical physician assistant assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, explain the COVID-19 mitigation measures for the Soldier's inter-island travel from Wheeler Army Airfield to Pohakuloa Training Area, Island of Hawaii, for aerial gunnery training during the month of August. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 22:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765854
|VIRIN:
|200902-A-XP872-464
|Filename:
|DOD_107972311
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Mitigation Measures, by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT