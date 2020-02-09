Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Mitigation Measures

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. Corey Flynn, senior medic and 1st. Lt. Bivor Shrestha, an aeromedical physician assistant assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, explain the COVID-19 mitigation measures for the Soldier's inter-island travel from Wheeler Army Airfield to Pohakuloa Training Area, Island of Hawaii, for aerial gunnery training during the month of August. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

