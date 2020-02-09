Retired navy commander, William Henry Little showed his appreciation of the 75th Anniversary (V-J) during the Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade at Wheeler Army Airfield, August 29, 2020. Mr. Little grew a personal connection to the warbirds due to his father serving as an Aviation Mechanist during World War 2 (U.S Army Video by SPC. Joshua Oller)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 21:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765792
|VIRIN:
|200902-A-AY372-439
|Filename:
|DOD_107972073
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, William Henry Little (Feature), by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS
