    William Henry Little (Feature)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired navy commander, William Henry Little showed his appreciation of the 75th Anniversary (V-J) during the Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade at Wheeler Army Airfield, August 29, 2020. Mr. Little grew a personal connection to the warbirds due to his father serving as an Aviation Mechanist during World War 2 (U.S Army Video by SPC. Joshua Oller)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 21:19
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Henry Little (Feature), by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    dod
    usarpac
    usarmy
    28th pad
    indopacom
    salutetheirservice
    usarshaw

